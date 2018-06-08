Denman Island gallery presents Quaintrelle

Quaintrelle, Jade's first show in the gallery, curated by Roberta Pagdin and Barbara Mullin is a collection of cohesive works including new works in oils and ink, and naturalistic styles in ink, that represent the feminine experience in all its forms.

Jade has developed a style, based on her observations and reflections on what it means to be “feminine” in society today. The name “Quaintrelle”, carefully chosen, is based on a French descriptor from the 1920’s, a time when a woman “stood out” for being unique.

Today, Jade’s diverse works including abstract expressions of the feminine form, strive to break down stereotypes of body image, validating the diversity of the human feminine expression. Jade’s own identity has prompted her to want to expand the current visual arts images of the “demure thin white woman” and includes persons with diverse body types, disabilities and racial diversity.

Jade, who has autism, began to “draw her experiences” as a way of communicating at an early age. Lovingly supported by her family, Jade’s prolific art has flourished. At present, within the realm of social media, Jade has added poetry, writing and blogging as additional means to articulate her expanding views on racial experience, feminine stigmatization and disability.

Art is a continuation of family tradition in the Callahan home. Jade’s great-grandfather, Kenneth Callahan, referred to as one of the “Pacific Mystics”, was well-known as a Pacific Northwest painter and curator of the Seattle Art Museum. Jade has developed a style that captures elements of her grandfather’s art within the world of her contemporary interests.

The simple beauty of her unique paintings, combined with her love of natural elements to be displayed in the gallery, promises visitors a glimpse into the social consciousness of a young woman with a future in the arts.

The show runs to June 26. Gallery hours are weekdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 – 3:45 p.m.

The opening night reception is June 14 at 7 p.m.