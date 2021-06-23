Denman Art Centre exhibit opening July 12

Denman Island artist Katarina Meglic's new work will be on display at the Denman Island Art Centre from July 12-21.

Sweet Being will feature recent figurative paintings on paper and panel by Meglic, exploring themes of divination and the relationship between pattern, order, and chaos.

Born in Victoria in 1976, Meglic studied at the Victoria College of Art and Pacific Design Academy before pursuing her craft independently. A passionately expressive figurative painter, her work invariably includes the human form (which she considers to be a vessel of storytelling) rendered in emotionally evocative placements.

Meglic’s compositions are richly surfaced, typically involving thick layers of oil over acrylic underpaintings, sometimes embellished with gold leaf, alcohol-based ink, or oil pastel. Impressionist and expressionist influences are apparent in the rendering of the figure, while the environments in which her subjects find themselves are contemporary abstraction: the interplay between a two-dimensional pattern and a three-dimensional body is a visual that has long fascinated Meglic.

“Twenty-five years ago, our class was assigned a project to combine pattern and form – 2D and 3D,” she said. “At that time, it was a concept outside my experience, now I see it everywhere: Klimt and Matisse and contemporary artists like Kehinde Wiley and Andrew Salgado make brilliant use of the pattern/person relationship. It’s an intriguing dynamic with so many possibilities for execution. I’m diving into it with this new body of work.”

Sweet Being will be open at the Denman Island Art Centre, 1016 Northwest Rd Denman Island July 12-21 with the artist in attendance, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. or by appointment. COVIDprotocols in place. For more information, contact katarina.a.meglic@gmail.com

