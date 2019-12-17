December Tofino and Ucluelet Choir concerts bring tidings of musical joy

"I never sang in a choir before and it is a beautiful experience of energy and joy and sharing."

The Tofino Treble Sparrows rejoice with choir conductor Sophie L’Homme after a sold out December concert in Ucluelet on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Nora O’Malley photo)

From a stellar homage to Queen to a hilarious rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas dubbed the ’12 Trips of Kennedy Hill’, December’s Tofino Ucluelet Choir concert at the Ucluelet Community Centre on Saturday evening soared with joy and good cheer.

West Coast choir conductor Sophie L’Homme said it was the ninth concert for the group of over 70 singers, and together they have bellowed more than 100 songs.

“They are my family. I am so, so beyond grateful for the friendships. From the kids, the youngest that I met this year who is seven to Margaret who is I think 82,” said L’Homme. “I used to feel alone in Montreal and here I definitely don’t feel alone. Never.”

READ: If you’re going to pull Baby It’s Cold Outside, pull these songs too, B.C. man writes

L’Homme said having her mom or ‘momager’ Denise Lacasse, a classical pianist, join her for the holidays was another great thing.

“Sophie is the joy of my life,” said Lacasse. “She thrives with music and making people sing and play music and be happy. Bringing the people of Tofino and Ucluelet together, it means a lot to her.”

“I never sang in a choir before and it is a beautiful experience of energy and joy and sharing. You’re wonderful people,” Lacasse went on to say.

L’Homme embraces her mom after a triumphant Dec. 14 concert.

Once again, the young Tofino Treble Sparrows stole the show from the adult carolers with a brass performance of ‘I want a hippopotamus for Christmas’ and ‘Give Me Love’ by George Harrison.

“They always do it,” said L’Homme about her little birdies.

Treble Sparrow Lily Frost, 11, said she wasn’t nervous to sing in front of the sold out audience.

“Sophie is really good at singing, which kind of helps. She helps you learn songs really easily,” said Frost.

Kelsey Nix, Frost’s mom, said her daughter sings all the time.

“I think [the Treble Sparrows] has helped with her confidence,” said Nix. “You know when you are a kid, you’re not nervous? And if you can harness that now and be confident to sing, you’re not going to have that nervousness when you’re an adult.”

While the Treble Sparrows currently only practice out of Tofino, L’Homme said she would be open to starting up a Treble Sparrows youth choir in Ucluelet.

“My back is super bad, so that’s why it’s hard for me to drive back and forth, but I would love, love, love to have the Treble Sparrows [in Ucluelet]. Or if someone wants to help me bring the Treble Sparrows to Ucluelet, I’d be open to that. They could rehearse the same songs,” notes L’Homme.

nora.omalley@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Here are the lyrics to the Tofino and Ucluelet Choir’s crowd-pleasing parody ’12 Trips of Kennedy Hill’:

On the first highway clo——sure

Kennedy gave to me

12 Diggers drilling

11 RVs idling

10 Boulder bouncing

9 Pot holes growing

8 Hipsters stretching

7 Flaggers flagging

6 Roads a-washing

5 MINUTES WAIT (yeah right)

4 Scarry cliffs

3 Black bears

2 Stellar jays

Once again I shall miss my ferry

Useful link: DRIVEBC Events for Highway 4