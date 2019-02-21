Death Takes a Holiday screening at Penticton Library on March 5

The film is being presented as part of the Tuesday Night Movie program

The Penticton Public Library is screening Death Takes a Holiday as part of their Tuesday Night Movie program. Image from pixabay.com

What happens when Death falls in love? He takes a holiday, of course.

The Penticton Public Library’s next Tuesday Night Movie is the 1934 classic Death Takes a Holiday. The film stars Evelyn Venable, Guy Standing, and Fredric March as Death, who takes a mortal form to try and understand why people fear him.

Doors open for the screening on March 5 at 5:45 p.m. and the movie begins playing at 6. The film is free, but you need to bring your own bowl for popcorn.

For more information about Tuesday Night Movies, and other upcoming programs, you can call the Public Library information desk at 250-770-7782.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<