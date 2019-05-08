Death Metal tour kicks off in Vernon

Display of Decay performs in Vernon on May 31

Display of Decay kicks off their tour in Vernon. (Display of Decay Facebook photo)

Described as a unique blend of old school death metal with a hint of thrash and doom metal, Edmonton’s Display of Decay is coming to Vernon.

Mutilate the West Tour, which is making its way to Nevada for Las Vegas Deathfest, kicks off in Vernon.

Display of Decay, joined by Nanaimo’s Cryptic Enslavement, North Okanagan’s Nomad and Kamloops’ Conniver, performs at Record City on May 31 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, all ages are welcome.

