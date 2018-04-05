Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

If you are planning to enter the Cowichan Valley Arts Council’s 48th annual Fine Arts Show, don’t forget that it’s time to register.
It’s an exciting event, with a lot of people coming to look at, and buy the works on offer.
Registration in person is available today (Friday, April 6) from noon to 7 p.m. at the Portals gallery in the Island Savings Centre. There are no mail-in registrations, so this is your chance.
Online registration, however, continues until Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Registrations will be taken online at the CVAC website, cowichanvalleyartscouncil.ca
The show is open on a first come, first served basis, up to the total of 160 pieces.
Entrants must be a CVAC member in good standing, pay the show fee of $25 and be at least 16 years of age.
Full details about the show requirements are also available on https://cowichanvalleyartscouncil.ca