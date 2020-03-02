Dawg brings bark to North Okanagan

Paul Hunter

Special to The Morning Star

Get ready for a howling good time, as Kelowna’s Poppa Dawg comes to wail for your delight at the Vernon Jazz Club Saturday, March 7. Rick Halisheff (aka Poppa Dawg) is a Blues man with energy and enthusiasm that runs deep. He has worked and shared the stage with many Blues luminaries and Juno Award winners including Tony Coleman (B.B. King), Sonny Rhodes, Fathead and (Mr. Downchild) Donnie Walsh, Jeff Healey, Jim Byrnes, Powder Blues Band, Sherman Doucette, and many more. He has the stage experience and presence of a true journeyman.

“Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ Halisheff, a bear of a man with the surest hands since Roy Buchanan grabbed an amplified six-string and a voice that can evoke a myriad of emotions,” said Mike D’Amour, Calgary Sun.

Armed with a versatility rarely seen, hardcore blues fans will love Dawg’s ability to channel the energy and sound that has echoes of Albert King and Howlin’ Wolf. He can bring the slinky grooves reminiscent of Dr. John and the hard-hitting edge of Stevie Ray Vaughan. Guitar fanatics will be at the edge of their seats as Dawg delivers each song as if he is living and breathing it from the inside out. Of special note are the rare songs in which he employs the little used voicebox popularized in the 1970’s by Peter Frampton.

In the house with the Dawg will be Grant Jones on bass and providing some awesome backing vocals and Greg D on drums.

Now working with Concept Entertainment, Dawg hopes to travel more and let folks hear for themselves that his love for the Blues comes through loud and clear. With four critically acclaimed CDs to his credit, this Dawg is still on the prowl.

“Great singing, tones, playing, songs and a refreshing variety of approaches, make Dawg’s self-release Same Dog, New Suit a winner,” said Tom Hyslop, Blues Revue Magazine.

Poppa Dawg will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 St.) March 7th at 8 p.m., doors open at 7:15. Cash only bar on site. Tickets $25 only available online at www.vernonjazz.com with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

Paul Hunter is with the Vernon Jazz Club, which hosts two shows a month.

