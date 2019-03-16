Dave Hutchison knocking down creative barriers to wilderness photography

Island photographer sharing his keys to better pictures at Ladysmith Camera Club session

You want to know the secret to more creative photography?

Especially as it pertains to the great outdoors?

Then you might want to check out the latest in the monthly series of photography sessions sponsored by the Ladysmith Camera Club.

The club is poised to present Dave Hutchison as he shares his secrets to break through the “Four Barriers to Creativity” as well as his own journey becoming a full-time nature photographer whose vision is conservation and awareness of what we stand to lose in our wonderful natural world.

Hutchison is an award-winning photographer and an accredited PPOC member from Sidney. He runs workshops and photo tours for grizzlies in the “Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary” in Nnrthern BC where photographers immerse themselves in the creative process to capture the emotion and lives of these amazing animals.

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m., in Hardwick Hall, High Street at 3rd Avenue in Ladysmith. Non-members welcome for a $5 drop-in fee.

The LCC also welcomes new members, novice to pro. For more information, check out their website.