Daniel Wesley returns to Hope pub with beachy vibe

Daniel Wesley performs in Hope at the Silver Chalice Pub on Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Daniel Wesley is bringing his unique music style back to Hope, with a concert at the Silver Chalice Pub on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The singer and songwriter has been travelling around the west coast and Alberta sharing his newest music from the album Beach Music.

“I’ve just been playing as much music as I can,” he told The Standard from the Sunshine Coast, where he and his wife are raising their two young children.

The title of the album was a natural fit, he says, mirroring how he often describes his style.

“I’ve always had a beachy summery vibe for the most part in my music,” he says. “People would ask what kind of music I play, and I’ve just been saying ‘beach music’ and it seems to kind of cover the basis of what I do.”

He’s looking forward to sharing that sound with the crowd here in Hope, and it’s not the first time he’s performed at the Silver Chalice.

“It was good times and I’ve been hoping to come back,” he says, adding that the show was a packed event last time. As is his style, he won’t come with a prepared set list, but will start with the song that seems to fit the mood in the room.

And from there, Wesley will work through his new music while fitting in some of the classics that people will be familiar with.

“I will definitely be mixing it up,” he says. “And I’m not just a boring guy sitting up there with a guitar. I rarely make a set list.”

To see a video from his new album, visit hopestandard.com/entertainment.

To see him at the Silver Chalice Pub, he hits the stage at about 9 p.m. Saturday night.

