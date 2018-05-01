Teenage dancers designed all elements of the show themselves

After a year of preparations, Dandelion Dance Company is bringing its latest production, Here to Imagine, to Malaspina Theatre.

The dancers, all aged 13 to 16, designed the showcase entirely on their own with some prompting by Dandelion founder Hannah Beach.

Beach said the program, a partnership with Vancouver Island Regional Library with support from the Vancouver Island Health Authority, teaches leadership skills, confidence and gives the girls a space to discuss social justice issues and community improvement through art. Beach was recently recognized by the Canadian Human Rights Commission for her work empowering young women.

“When you create on a regular basis, you learn to see what does not yet exist … and that bleeds into the girls’ lives,” Beach said.

“They really do learn how to see what they want and then to take the steps to get there.”

WHAT’S ON … Dandelion Dance Company performs at Malaspina Theatre on Saturday, May 5 at 7 p.m. Admission by donation.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter