Dancing with the Shuswap Stars raises $50,000 for hospice

Lennie and Jay Thurgood rock the dance floor to Queen's We Will Rock You in the Couples Division competition during Dancing with the Shuswap Stars held in the SASCU Rec Centre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (File photo)

The music may have stopped but Dancing with the Shuswap Stars has around 50,000 good reasons to get up and shake a leg.

On Monday, Dec. 9, the event’s organizers announced this year’s edition, held on Nov. 22, raised almost $50,000 for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

“All the money raised goes directly to the Society, whose mission is to deliver compassionate care for the dying and bereaved in our community,” said organizer Chris Moore.

Twenty dancers took part in this year’s competition, divided between the Couples Division and the Pro-Am Division.

Josh and Joanna Bickle were audience and judge favourites, winning the Couples Division as well as tying for Judges’ Choice along with the team of Riley Boudreau and Sarah Froud.

Runners-up were Wade and Jeanie Fisher.

Winning the Pro-Am Division was Bonnie Van De Voss, who danced with City Dance instructor Orlando Robertson. Runner-up was Peggy Maerz, dancing with City Dance’s Simone Goerner. The Judges’ Choice winners were Martina Bopp and City Dance instructor Markus Jaeger.

A new addition to this year’s event were the numerous film cameras there for Rust Valley Restorers stars and Pro-Am competitors Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf, who “drove” to the dance floor for their Pro-Am dances.

“The search is already underway for new “Stars” for the 2020 event, but this years line up will be a tough act to follow,” said Moore.

For more information, visit shuswapstars.ca.

