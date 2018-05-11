Dancer of the Month, May 2018, Vince Weber

Vince is 10 years old and attends T.M. Roberts Elementary School. Vince is in his 3rd year of classes and is currently taking lessons in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Street Jazz & Acro at our Cranbrook studio location. Vince is also a member of our newly formed Rising Star Competitive Dance Team and has been working very hard this year in preparation for all his competitions. His other interests include watching movies, playing soccer and camping. For his efforts Vince will receive gift cards from Grubstake Pizza, Dairy Queen Cranbrook, Itunes and Kootenay Dance Academy 2018 Summer Dance Intensive. Vince will also have the chance to be named "Dancer of the Year" at Kootenay Dance Academy's year end production in May. With this title, the winner will receive a scholarship from Artistic Director Leslie Lindberg to help further their dance education.