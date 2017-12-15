Dance the night away with The Evergreen Club

Come join The Evergreen Club for their annual New Year's Eve dinner and dance celebration on Sunday Dec. 31 in the lower Rotary Hall at the Florence Filberg Centre.

The event will be a great opportunity to gather with friends (and make some new ones) and have a wonderful evening out. It’s a fun party that’s geared towards the over 55+ crowd.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and a delicious catered roast beef dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The local band Amigos will be providing the tunes for dancing the year away.

So whether you are a full-on dancer, or just a sideline toe-tapper, come ring in the New Year in style! Tickets are a low price of just $30 each for members and $35 for non-members.

Tickets are available through Courtenay Recreation’s Filberg Centre Office 250-338-1000. Please note: tickets are limited and must be purchased prior to the event.