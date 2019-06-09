Dance production explores border zones

What is a human border? That which defines us as human beings? Or is it a line which delineates us as separate from one another, or from our environment? Does a border express freedom or limitation? If it’s both, can we tolerate the ambiguity of both truths operating at the same time?
Throughout the dance theatre production Human Borders, this transitional space is explored through body language, modern, improvisational, and contact dance techniques. The language of the musical score also helps weave the abstract narrative of the production. The work of classical guitarist Patrick Lussier who lives and performs in Winnipeg is highlighted.
Costume pieces are by Japanese Canadian designer Terry Sasaki of Vancouver.
Now, with the benefit of major arts funding from the Kootenay Columbia Cultural Alliance, Human Borders will be performed in Nelson on Saturday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 19 at the Shambhala Performance Hall. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and run approximately 75 minutes.