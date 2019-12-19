Dallas Smith, Madeline Merlo lead ‘second wave’ of artists at Sunfest 2020

Keith Urban will be joined on the big stage by a host of great acts, some well known to Sunfesters

Sunfesters all know that Keith Urban is returning to Lake Cowichan next summer for Sunfest Country Music Festival 2020.

Now, organizers have announced the “second wave” of recording artists coming to the Valley.

Who’s on the way?

Sunfest favourites Dallas Smith, Chris Janson, and Madeline Merlo will be joined by Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Rodney Atkins, The Hunter Brothers, Emily Reid, and MacKenzie Porter.

Don’t wait. Get your tickets now at http://bit.ly/2vX9HXR or order as a Christmas gift for someone very special.

The third wave of artists will probably be announced early next year, if organizers follow their past practice.

lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter