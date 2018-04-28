CYMC’s fourth annual guitar fest set for Little Red Church

Celebrating the guitar has become a tradition for the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre (CYMC).

May 5 at 7 p.m. will see six of the Comox Valley’s finest guitarists perform at the Little Red Church in Comox.

Jeff Drummond, CYMC’s island jazz intensive guitar instructor, Jeff Drummond has assembled an amazing cast of musicians for the event.

Now celebrating its fourth year, the concert will also feature this year’s recipient of CYMC’s Morgan guitar.

The Vancouver Island-made guitar was donated as a gift to CYMC and is awarded to a deserving new student each year.

This year, the recipient is Arlo Fleener. Last year’s recipient, Farley Mifsud will also perform.

The concert is a fundraiser for CYMC’s Island Jazz Intensive and seating is limited so be sure to get your tickets in advance.

Tickets are available at the Laughing Oyster and Blue Heron bookstores for $15 each. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear some of B.C.’s finest guitarists.