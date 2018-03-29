Skena Reece, Entitled 2017 (commissioned oil painting by Colin Elder) oil on canvas 31 x 50 inches

CVAG hosts award-winning artists

The Comox Valley Art Gallery hosts Touch Me, a collection of work by acclaimed inter-disciplinary artist Skeena Reece, in April and May.

Reece has garnered national and international recognition for her bold installation and performance work. She presented at the 2010 Sydney Biennale as part of the celebrated group Beat Nation, and is the recipient of the British Columbia Award for Excellence in the Arts (2012), The Viva Award (2014) and the Hnyatshyn Award in 2017.

Artists Sandra Semchuk and Braken Hanuse Corlett have worked with Reece on pieces that are part of the exhibition. Semchuk received the Governor General’s Award for Visual and Media Arts in March for her contributions to photography and lens-based media. Corlett studied Northwest Coast art, carving and design from acclaimed Heiltsuk artists Bradley Hunt, and his sons Shawn and Dean, and is a recipient of the 2014 BC Creative Achievement Award for Aboriginal Art.

The community will have the opportunity to meet these award-winning artists at opening weekend events that include an evening Artist Talk/Performance on Friday, April 6 and a Make Art Project on Saturday, April 7.

CVAG events are donation optional and open to the public. More can be learned about the artists and related events at www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

