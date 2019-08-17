CVAG accepting applications for Youth Media Project

The program provides wages and hands-on training in video production

The Comox Valley Art Gallery is accepting applications for the Youth Media Project, a program that uses creative facilitation and artistic collaboration as a framework for participants to share their stories.

The application deadline is Aug. 21. Nine applicants will be accepted for a program that will run from Sept. 2 to Nov. 29.

Participants must be between 16 and 30 years old. They will be paid minimum wage for 30-35 hours a week and will get the opportunity to learn how to create films.

“The Youth Media Project has been a safe space for participants to connect with other folks in the Comox Valley and to translate their insight into independent films,” said team leader Krista Tupper.

To be eligible for the program, participants must be interested in art and video, not attending school full-time or receiving Employment Insurance, and experiencing barriers to employment.

To apply, applicants should prepare a letter that describes their reasons for applying, work and school experience, and how this program would nourish their future.

The letter can be sent to krista.cvagymp@gmail.com or delivered to CVAG at 580 Duncan Ave.

There will be an information session for potential applicants on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at CVAG.

The Youth Media Project is funded by Service Canada. CVAG partners with the Wachiay Friendship Centre, the Creative Employment Access Society and Imagine Comox Valley to offer this opportunity to youth in the community.

For details, visit CVAG Youth Media Project on Facebook or contact krista.cvagymp@gmail.com.