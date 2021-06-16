Curtain rises again at South Cariboo Theatre

Aaron McKay (from) left sells some pop and popcorn to Kayla Goertzen her daughter Ella Goertzen on opening night at the South Cariboo Theatre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The air buzzed with excitement Tuesday the South Cariboo Theatre officially reopened.

About a dozen people showed up for the first showing – Tom and Jerry – which they watched from a new set of comfortable seats. Theatre owner Jacquie McKay, and her sons Aaron and Corri, installed the seats while the theatre was shut down over the past 15 months.

“We saw the pictures of the new chairs and we were like ‘we have to go see that,'” said Marc Spender, who waited with his family before the movie started. “They’re awesome. I’m still awake, I haven’t fallen asleep yet. We’ve got a bet on tonight I fall asleep during the movie. Everyone should come try these chairs, they’re awesome.”

The last time Spender and his family were at the movies was last August, when the theatre briefly re-opened. It had screened Jaws at that time.

Kayla Goertzen said she and her daughter Ella love going to the movies. Over the last six years Ella, who is special needs, has enjoyed coming to the theatre each month to catch the latest flick.

“She’s literally been looking on the website every week for this entire time (during the pandemic). Every time we drive by she asks ‘what’s it say on the front board, is it open yet?'” Goertzen said.

Goertzen said she’s also ecstatic to be back in the theatre because she loves seeing movies on the big screen. Goertzen plans to watch Cruella next Friday with her girlfriends for a moms’ night out.

Paul Jansen and Patrica Ann Beauvais got front row seats for Tom and Jerry, and said they were looking forward to the show. The pair haven’t been to the theatre since COVID-19 started and said they felt great to be back.

“It’s nice to see stuff open up again. More and more people are getting their shots and hopefully, we can all open up,” Spender said. “We have to support our small businesses, especially in the community. They’ve all suffered so much over the last couple of years and the more we can do within our own community the better off it will be.”

Patrica Ann Beauvais and Paul Jansen kick back together as they wait to watch Tom and Jerry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Little buddies Caleb Rajala and Hunter Richard were gung-ho about seeing Tom and Jerry at the South Cariboo Theatre. Both brought a stuffed animal to watch the movie with them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)