Cumberland’s Woodstove Film Festival an online festival experience

Did you miss the Woodstove Fest in 2020?

Arcana Dea performs at the opening ceremonies of the Woodstove Film Festival. Photo supplied.

Cumberland Culture & Arts Society (CCAS) has created a way for fans to see their favourite Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland festival performers without leaving the safety of their home.

A CCAS team has worked with videographers to put together newly filmed footage in a way that will give viewers that same magical feeling of roaming the streets of Cumberland during the Woodstove Festival.

Never been to Woodstove Festival but heard all about it? Here’s a chance to attend from anywhere in the world.

The Woodstove Film Festival has been released as a series of 30- to 60-minute episodes, just like a season of a TV show, that will allow viewers to choose their own ‘Woodstove-esque’ adventure.

The videos are available, on demand, through April 19.

Hear fresh sounds from festival favourites in off-the-cuff performances at Bibliotaco, Moon’s Records, Alley Cuts, the Abbey, the Waverley Hotel, United Church, Wise Hall (Vancouver), and Victoria Events Centre (Victoria).

Just like at the in-person event, the in-the-round videos will allow viewers to experience a variety of artists from different styles perform songs around a central theme.

“We’re really excited about the audience submissions – short, creatively diverse films made by festival enthusiasts to remind you of the wonderful community you would meet,” said a CCAS spokesperson via press release.

“Be prepared to reminisce with archival footage from Woodstove’s past in favourite venues like the Masonic Hall and Cumberland Hotel. All of this will be brought together by highly entertaining hosting segments from the hardest working, riotous hosts of Woodstove – two Cumberland characters you will surely recognize.”

With this unique online music festival platform, viewers will be able to watch the films at their leisure, rather than trying to remember the times for live streams. A ticket gets access to all the films and there are tiered options. There is also a “pay what you can” low-income ticket option for those who have been hard-hit financially by the pandemic.

Line up at woodstovefestival.com/film-festival-2021

Tickets at https://bit.ly/3cbDrER

Comox Valley Record