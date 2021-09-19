Cumberland’s Weird Church will double as local art gallery

The former Cumberland United Church is where Weird Church in Cumberland is held. Record file photo

The Gallery @ Weird Church is a new initiative in Cumberland’s iconic red-roofed building.

The Gallery seeks to provide a much-needed showcase for the multitude of talented visual artists from Cumberland and the Comox Valley, while offering the community another opportunity to engage with the arts. Local artists will find an enchanting exhibition space and The Gallery is sure to make for a highlight to any visit to Cumberland, especially when combined with a hike, bike ride, or fantastic meal. Each month one or more artists will be featured.

The art of Carol Nottingham will be opening on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2-5 p.m. and running until Oct. 23. Nottingham has been working in mixed media and assemblage for more than 30 years and enjoys manipulating and embellishing photos and her own drawings and other images and objects with paints. Quite often she uses symbolism and historic information to help express her love of storytelling. Music will be provided by Swingvalley Trio.

Viewing times will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday 2-5 p.m. when the ‘The Gallery’ sign is displayed outside of the church at 2688 Penrith Ave., Cumberland. Entry by donation; COVID-19 protocols in place (please wear a mask for entry).

Shows at The Gallery @ Weird Church are curated by Cumberland resident Joan Udell, whose experience includes a career in teaching at the high school level, a position in regional arts administration and board experience at both local and provincial levels, including serving as Chair of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts.

For more information please contact Joan directly at udell.joan@gmail.com or 1-780-817-6428, or visit www.weirdchurchcumberland.com

