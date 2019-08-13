Cumberland Wild set to take over the Comox Valley village

The Cumberland Wild music festival returns to the heart of the Comox Valley village, Aug. 17-18, bringing significant diversity in programming.

David Satori (Beats Antique), Evan Fraser (The Dogon Lights; Bolo), and Mark Reveley (Jed and Lucia) are Dirtwire, performing at Cumberland Wild, Aug. 17-18. Photo submitted

“Cumberland Wild is exactly what you want in a boutique festival,” said creative director Vig Schulman. “Incredible music, great people, all ages, family-friendly vibes, beautiful art, awesome food, all-site liquor licence.”

The live music-driven Wild resides in the footprint of past village festivals, such as The Big Time Out and Atmosphere Gathering.

Continuing as musical leaders and trailblazers on Vancouver Island, Cumberland Village Works and Mt Eliah Presents are putting the final touches on the two-day, two-stage music festival, in the heart of the village, featuring a plethora of live bands and unique electronic acts.

Plus, forest camping and energized DJs playing deep into both nights with Silent Disco — where festies wear rented headsets tuned into a choice of DJs — make the experience more than memorable.

“Cumberland’s musical legacy continues,” says co-producer Ben Howells. “This is the small town, big sound, second round.”

The music lineup is grassroots, eclectic, exhilarating and alternative.

For example, the born-to-perform, New York City unstoppable brasshouse trio Too Many Zooz’ live show promises a packed dance floor with zero dull moments.

Proudly hailing from the Haisla Nation, Snotty Nose Rez Kids creates music that pays homage to their upbringing “on the Rez in Kitimaat Village,” while unifying, energizing and empowering Canadian hip hop with everyone who listens.

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is sure to kick up some dust, with finger-picking magic, and a powerful live blend of roots and blues.

Shaking up Canada’s hip-hop scene, Toronto’s The Sorority’s rigorous lyrics and modern perspective bring a unique energy to a common craft that has been begging for empowered women like these.

Dirtwire sits on the back porch of Americana’s future, conjuring up a whirlwind of sound using traditional instrumentation, world percussion, soundscapes, and electronic beats. Comprising David Satori (Beats Antique), Evan Fraser (The Dogon Lights; Bolo) and Mark Reveley (Jed and Lucia), each performance brings us all to a mysterious crossroads of beats, blues, African, Asian, and South American sounds. The result is a rebirth of Americana and a post-millennial psychedelic journey to downhome goodness.

New Zealand-born, award-winning, glitch-hop artist, K+LAB, aka Captain K, brings funky soundscapes that transform into unstoppable dance floor delights.

“Of all the festivals we have presented in our village,” says Schulman, “Cumberland Wild hits the nail on the head for this culturally developed community.

Come out to Cumberland’s neighbourhood stomping ground to “play your heart strings, soothe your mood swings, scream at the night and get WILD,” says Schulman.

Online tickets and more information can be found at www.cumberlandwild.com

Paper tickets are available at Bop City Records in Courtenay, The Waverley Hotel and The Little Village Store in Cumberland.