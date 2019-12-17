Cumberland Villagers’ Sacred Solstice set for Dec. 21

The Cumberland Villagers’ Sacred Solstice begins at 4:30 in a circle at the #6 Mine Park on Derwent. Photo supplied

Bring your family for a very special candlelit ceremony in Cumberland on the darkest night of the year, Saturday, Dec. 21, to celebrate the winter solstice. This leisurely extravaganza, which runs from 4:30-9 p.m., is modelled after traditional pagan and Celtic winter festivities that deeply honour Nature and community in a way that feels truly magical. With the dazzling sights and sounds of a Medieval inspired ceremony, we have created a celebration complete with dancers, jugglers,fire spinners and a concert of beautiful music and stories.

Bring your family for a very special candlelit ceremony in Cumberland on the darkest night of the year, Saturday, Dec. 21, to celebrate the winter solstice. This leisurely extravaganza, which runs from 4:30-9 p.m., is modelled after traditional pagan and Celtic winter festivities that deeply honour Nature and community in a way that feels truly magical. With the dazzling sights and sounds of a Medieval inspired ceremony, we have created a celebration complete with dancers, jugglers,fire spinners and a concert of beautiful music and stories.

At 4:30 at #6 Mine Park presenters Joanna Finch (Jobird MUSIC) and Ingrid Brown (Weird Church) lead a welcoming circle. Our lanterns light the way to the nearby Cumberland forest for a poetic, sacred ceremony honouring water and trees. Please bring candle lamps if you have them, instead of the harsh light of flashlights. Altogether we will be outside for about one hour. Please dress warmly.

Join the musical procession with your bells and drums to Cumberland United Church on the corner of Penrith and First Street. Cumberland’s own “Fired Up” Community Fire Performers will present a sensational display of spinning fire.

The atmosphere within the Church will be tranquil, maintaining a sense of awe and wonder. A potluck dinner in the basement of the church begins as soon as the procession makes it back from the forest. (Dishes can be dropped off at 4 p.m. before the ceremony begins at #6 Mine Park. )

The evening concert is a rich complement of dance and acoustic music from the 1500s to the present. The line up includes: Sonic Temple – Anand David Embry, Patrick Desjardins, Gord Smith, Jesse Gentes (Birch) ; Six Feet In The Groove – David Denz, Tracy Lee Canil, Danny Zanbilowicz ; Madrigal Minstrels – Charlotte and Dave Harvey, Kirstin Wood, David Denz, Jo-Anne Preston, Robin Sutmoller, Joanna Finch ; and Arcana Dea Dance -Cathy Stoyko, Anne Marie Scott, Lisa Hamilton, Lisa Hamilton, Jade DeTrey, Hazel Lennox, Ryann Leete Meaghan Cursons, and Ingrid Brown .

The evening ends with the soothing sounds of a guided visualization and soundscape meditation that bring all to peaceful bliss. Please bring a cover for this time so you can settle into complete relaxation during the sound bath, by Jobird and Sonic Temple Consort.

This event is produced by Jobird MUSIC and Weird Church and sponsored by Cumberland Culture & Arts Society, CCFS and CVAG.

Adults: $12 in advance, $15 at the door; Children 8 – 17: $5; under 8 free.

Tickets at Moon’s Records in Cumberland and House of Colour, Courtenay, or from the organizers @ 250 792-3717

FMI please visit www.weirdchurchcumberland.com/events or Villagers’ Sacred Solstice on Facebook.