Music, theatre, art festival was held Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Gabriola Commons

The Cultivate Festival was held Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Gabriola Commons on Gabriola Island. (KELSEY McLEAN/Black Press)

Music, theatre and art flourished this past weekend at Gabriola Island’s Cultivate Festival.

The festival, held Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Gabriola Commons, was a celebration of the arts with musical acts, theatre performances, local vendors and more.

Three of the headline music acts included folk singers Gary Fjellgaard, Lester Quitzau and Shari Ulrich.

photos and video by Kelsey McLean/Black Press

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter