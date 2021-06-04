Cube Mural unveiled in Lake Cowichan

"Cowichan Lake Arts and Culture Society has long felt that art could liven up the main street"

Students work on designs for the new Cube Mural that will be unveiled in Lake Cowichan on June 3, 2021. (Submitted)

Lake Cowichan is about to get a little more beautiful.

On June 3, the Cowichan Lake Arts and Culture Society was set to unveil the first art installation they have planned for communities around the Lake.

“Cowichan Lake Arts and Culture Society has long felt that art could liven up the main street and create many points of interest to both residents and visitors alike,” they said in a press release.

The Cube Mural, the release said, was facilitated by CLAC board member Kathie Fielding, however all the artwork was done by local school children.

“Under the theme of ‘Art and Nature’ the individual paintings reflect the child’s view of the world around them at the lake,” the release explains. “What better way and place to display this than the wall of a local business and a child care location?”

The unveiling will take place at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID CLAC is requesting that people don’t come to the unveiling, but instead drop by to view the display at a later time.

CLAC says their aim is to create a new installation every year, and they are asking for ideas from the public for subjects.

“Do you have a location that would benefit from some art? Would you like to join CLAC and support this beautification of the communities around the lake? Our mandated area is from Nitinat to Skutz Falls,” CLAS said.

They can be reached through www.cowichanlakeartsandculture.org; or through their Facebook page, @CowichanArtsCulture

