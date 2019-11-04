CSOPA celebrates 20 years of youth theatre with variety show fundraiser in Chilliwack

Aveline Chris and Ella Lefurgy rehearse a monologue from Noises Off. (Submitted)

Chilliwack School of Performing Arts (CSOPA) is celebrating 20 years of theatre this weekend with a variety show fundraiser at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Destination Broadway: A Musical Variety Show Fundraiser takes place Nov. 9. The evening gala benefits the non-profit, pre-professional, youth theatre company.

“Join us for a evening of music, dance and laughs, as we celebrate CSOPA and all the amazing humans that have been, are, and are still to come,” said Lisa Braun, CSOPA’s artistic director.

Tickets include appetizers at intermission, and there is a silent auction onsite in the lobby.

CSOPA’s Destination Broadway: A Musical Variety Show Fundraiser is Saturday, Nov. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Tickets $27.30 (includes $2.30 facility fee) and available by calling 604.391.SHOW or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

