Crwth Press to donate to Manna Homeless Society for every purchase of ‘No Right Thing’

Qualicum Beach author, Laura Langston, left, next to book cover of ‘No Right Thing’. (Photo submitted)

The publisher and author of No Right Thing promise to donate to the Manna Homeless Society for every copy sold on the publisher’s website.

No Right Thing, a young adult novel by Qualicum Beach author Laura Langston, was named one of the year’s Best Books for Kids and Teens by the Canadian Children’s Book Centre.

Best Books for Kids and Teens comes out twice a year and recognizes the top titles for young people by Canadian authors.

Langston and publisher Crwth Press said they will donate $6 to the Manna Homeless Society for every copy sold on the Crwth Press website. Crwth Press said they will also make donations on behalf of anyone who buys the book in store and posts about it on social media.

The story, which takes place in Qualicum Beach, deals with an unusual friendship between a teen and a homeless man, which is why the Manna Society was chosen for fundraising.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

