The Okanagan Screen Arts Society will screen It’s a Wonderful Life Dec. 18 at the Vernon Towne Cinema. (Liberty Films image)

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week's arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

blackpress.tv

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s epsiode features three holiday-themed events: The Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s screening of It’s a Wonderful Life, Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Ringing in the Season and the Vernon Towne Cinema’s Christmas at the Movies series screening of The Polar Express.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. For one showing only at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, the society will screen It’s a Wonderful Life. Advance tickets at The Bean Scene and The Towne Cinema Box Office.

Okanagan Symphony presents Ringing in the Season Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Back by popular demand, the OSO brings sparkling holiday tunes to the Vernon stage. Tickets are $56.25 adult, $49 senior and $26.75 student, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Christmas at the Movies Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. Dec. 16 is A Christmas Story at 1 p.m. Standard admission rates apply. Visit www.vernoncinema.com for more information.

twitter.com

Previous story
Star Wars auction in Langley draws ‘crazy’ response
Next story
Campbell River’s Canadian Country Christmas to benefit Cancer Society

Just Posted

Attempted arson on 10th Ave East, jewellery stolen from hospital

  • 8 hours ago

 

Okanagan Rockets hit break in top four

  • 8 hours ago

 

Labour shortage in Maple Ridge, as unemployment rate plunges

 

Western Star Trucking honoured in Kelowna

 

Most Read