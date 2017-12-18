A slice of this week's arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society will screen It’s a Wonderful Life Dec. 18 at the Vernon Towne Cinema. (Liberty Films image)

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

This week’s epsiode features three holiday-themed events: The Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s screening of It’s a Wonderful Life, Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Ringing in the Season and the Vernon Towne Cinema’s Christmas at the Movies series screening of The Polar Express.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. For one showing only at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, the society will screen It’s a Wonderful Life. Advance tickets at The Bean Scene and The Towne Cinema Box Office.

Okanagan Symphony presents Ringing in the Season Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Back by popular demand, the OSO brings sparkling holiday tunes to the Vernon stage. Tickets are $56.25 adult, $49 senior and $26.75 student, available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Christmas at the Movies Vernon Towne Cinema, 2910-30th Ave. Dec. 16 is A Christmas Story at 1 p.m. Standard admission rates apply. Visit www.vernoncinema.com for more information.

