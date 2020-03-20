Crimson Coast Dance Society spring break camp goes online due to COVID-19

Sirreal and Ecko Aleck are two of the facilitators at Crimson Coast’s spring break workshops. (Photos courtesy Darran Chaisson/Billy-Jean Gabriel)

Crimson Coast Dance Society’s Body Talk spring break workshop is stepping into the virtual realm.

Due to COVID-19, the Nanaimo dance organization is moving its annual dance camp from the studio to the web. From March 23 to 25 the classes will be live-streamed so participants can safely take part from home.

This year’s facilitators are hip hop artist, music producer and audio engineer Ecko Aleck, rapper Sirreal and dancer A.J. (MegaMan) Kambere. They say the performing arts can change a young person’s life.

Aleck said she was considered an at-risk youth and that music and cultural teachings saved her and “brought me back to life.”

“I have dedicated my career to helping young people find those connections within creativity and within culture that can help get them through some really hard times, but also spark the light back into them,” she said.

Sirreal said he was “doing a lot of really bad stuff” when he was young and his love for music and writing put him on the right track.

“If I would have had someone like me come in and say, ‘Listen, I know you’ve been through stuff, but let’s make art out of that,’ and if I would have had an outlet sooner, maybe I wouldn’t have been stuck in that position as long as I was,” he said.

Sirreal has been a part of Crimson Coast’s spring break workshops in the past. He said watching the youths gradually come out of their shells over the course of the week was his favourite part of the experience.

“The first day we were with the youths they were so shy…” he said. “And then by Day 5 I had every single one of them onstage performing their own rap song.”

WHAT’S ON … Crimson Coast Dance Society’s Body Talk workshops run from Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to register by Sunday, March 22.

