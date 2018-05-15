Crime writer Robinson comes to Courtenay

Join bestselling author Peter Robinson for a talk, reading, and Q&A session.

Robinson’s appearance, which will be followed by a book signing, is taking place at the Courtenay Branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library on Thursday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. Laughing Oyster Bookshop will be selling a selection of Robinson’s books.

Peter Robinson grew up in the United Kingdom, and now divides his time between Toronto and Richmond, Yorkshire. His latest novel, Sleeping in the Ground, is the 24th book in the bestselling Inspector Banks series.

2017 marked the 30th anniversary of the Inspector Banks series; the first novel, Gallows View, was published in 1987. The series has sold more than 10 million copies. Several Inspector Banks novels have been adapted for television as the ITV series DCI Banks.

He is a recipient of numerous awards, including several Arthur Ellis Awards from the Crime Writers of Canada, as well as literary prizes from the US, UK, France, Sweden and Denmark.

Robinson has a new Banks novel, Careless Love, being released in Canada in the fall.

For more information about Peter Robinson and the Inspector Banks series, visit www.inspectorbanks.com.

This event was made possible with the support of Vancouver Island Regional Library, IslandLink Library Federation and Laughing Oyster Bookshop. The Courtenay Library is located at 300 6th Street; for more information, phone 250-334-3369 or email courtenay@virl.bc.ca.