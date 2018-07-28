Crime reading time at library

Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

Give Out Creek, finalist for the 2016 Arthur Ellis award for Best Unpublished Crime Novel, is first in a new crime fiction series set in historic Nelson, B.C.

Nelson is an artsy ski town nestled in the mountains of south-central British Columbia, where an eclectic population is served by its own newspaper and police force — and bad things can happen to ordinary people.

A rowboat adrift, a woman missing … What went wrong at Give Out Creek?

Meet the author when she reads from and discusses the book at 7 p.m.

