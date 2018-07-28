Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

Crime reading time at library

Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

Give Out Creek, finalist for the 2016 Arthur Ellis award for Best Unpublished Crime Novel, is first in a new crime fiction series set in historic Nelson, B.C.

Nelson is an artsy ski town nestled in the mountains of south-central British Columbia, where an eclectic population is served by its own newspaper and police force — and bad things can happen to ordinary people.

A rowboat adrift, a woman missing … What went wrong at Give Out Creek?

Meet the author when she reads from and discusses the book at 7 p.m.

–Submitted article.

Previous story
Roy Henry Vickers exhibition and sale: four decades of inspiration
Next story
Summer Kicks: Cooking up folk and soul at Summer Kicks

Just Posted

Accident snarls traffic on Channel Parkway

  • 17 hours ago

 

Air quality advisory issued for parts of Lower Mainland

  • 17 hours ago

 

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

 

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read