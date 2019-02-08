Creative Roots showcase their art and athleticism

Anyone who thinks that dance as a recreational activity does not place the same challenges on the body as traditional sports like running hasn’t been to a session in which the dancers are preparing to demonstrate their skills to the general public.

Last Saturday afternoon, members of the Creative Roots Performing Arts dance group were in preparation for a showcase of those skills at Della Herman Theatre.

Each individual or small group was on the stage for a demanding practice as they rehearsed their outstanding proficiencies that showed all the competence of experienced, expert athletes.

There was quite a range of age amongst this rather small group of competitive dancers who go up against other dancers from northern B.C.

Their next major competition will be in Quesnel and will feature adjudicators who will judge every possible error and inaccuracy.

This is all part of the process of development that is in reality no different than that which participants in sports undergo.

The teachers all showed the same professionalism and dedication any coach in those sports demonstrate.

There was also the work in choreography that only a few sports might require but which makes dance something special.

The Showcase itself always plays to a crowded audience which always shows it’s appreciation.

Of course there are the parents and grandparents who will always be excited by the efforts they see, but there are also plenty of others who show up to support these youngsters in their efforts.

Corri Johnson, 16, performs a variety of dance styles.

She probably started to dance because her mother used to dance here in Smithers and she loves to dance.

“I dance all the time. I go to school, I dance and then I sleep. It’s all I do. It’s my passion and I love it,” she said.

Her ultimate dream would be to become a professional ballerina.

The reality of dance is that it has been around longer than almost all sports and has been able to adapt with time. While many of us think of it only as a recreational activity, it is also a highly competitive and energetic activity that can be enjoyed by all.

Over 270 people were in attendance and the Showcase raised over $2,000.