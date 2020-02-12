Creative Roots Company Showcase

Creative Roots Performing Arts is hosted a company showcase in Smithers on Feb. 8 before kicking off their competition season.
The dancers head to Quesnel this weekend to compete.
Fort St. John is the host for this year's event
Lorraine trudges on with her virtual walk across the country even though she feels under the weather
William Konkin Elementary School hosts a monthly SOAR gathering to recognize the great work and citizenship of the wonderful students. These gatherings are attended by proud students, parents/guardians, grandparents, and educators celebrating all the positive work our learners are doing here at WKE. Each month, different students are recognized and given a personalized award. For the month of January 25 students from Grades K - 7 were recognized. (L-R) Kevin Bird, Award: In recognition of thoughtfulness and compassion. Kalliegh Williams, Award: In recognition of helping out around the classroom, Josiah Lacerte, Award: In recognition of participating in reading comprehension discussions, Ryliegh Benson, Award: In recognition of collaborating with others to accomplish learning and tasks. (Submitted photos)
Industry working with business workiing with community equals success. Rio Tinto purchased Leathermen from Woods N Water recently and had the students at Lakes District Secondary School engrave them all. The students of the metal shop had them done in no time and the craftsmanship was top notch. (Submitted photo)
After five years and more than 100 projects Co-op community spaces is continuing to invest in community projects across Western Canada including new funding for A Rocha Canada.
The app for at-risk persons has been available for two years on a limited basis
Just another day in this cabin in the woods.