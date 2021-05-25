Creative Compass Society presenting Myles of Smiles music showcase

People can tune into Facebook every Sunday at 7 p.m. beginning June 6 to hear local artists perform

Creative Compass Society brings music to the community, in a series of half-hour episodes with a feature musician and Spotlight Open Mic performances in a variety of musical genres.

This summer, people can tune into facebook.com/creativecompasssociety every Sunday at 7 p.m. beginning June 6 to catch the launch of a new weekly episode.

The episodes include a short interview with the feature performer to learn more about their musical journey.

Past episodes, which can still be viewed on the society’s Facebook page, include local musicians Hugh Barbour, Jessica Mai, Dave Mercer, and 11-year-old Ava Hamill.

This summer the music returns beginning June 6 and will feature a new artist each week, including Tom Welsh, Tom Hammel, Mark Schurch, Garth Johannesson and Warren Hunter.

Three additional shows coming later in July, featuring Bruce Coughlan, children’s entertainer Penny PomPom, and the dynamic husband & wife team The Petersen Duo, have been added with the assistance of Creative BC grant funding program, SoundON.

Founder Brigitte Seib told the Aldergrove Star that if anyone has a desire to spread the joy of music, this is your opportunity to be a part of the project.

“Whether you are a newcomer to the music scene or a experienced performer, we would love to include your song in the Myles of Smiles showcase,” Seib said.

The episodes are filmed with the continued support of local Fort Langley business All in One Productions, the Township of Langley, and the Province of BC.

The open call to the community for Open Mic submissions welcomes all ages in all genres to submit their video-recorded songs to be included in the spotlight performances during the show.

“The project raises awareness of our cultural landscape in the community and offers an opportunity for newcomers to make connections on their musical path and for seasoned professionals to provide mentorship and support by sharing their love of music,” Seib added.

The Creative Compass Society hosted the Myles of Smiles Open Mic Sessions at various locations throughout Fort Langley pre-COVID and will return for pop-up sessions in the community when it is safe to do so.

Creative Compass Society is a non-profit organization established in 2018, whose mission is to connect emerging talent with community partners fostering shared learning opportunities across arts disciplines of music, theatre, art and film.

The Myles of Smiles Music Project is a series of events developed to spread the joy of music and created in memory of Myles Jordan Seib, a young musician who passed away at the age of 29 from complications of a brain tumour.

