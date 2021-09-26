Creations in Isolation ballet coming to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

A ballet featuring performances by dancers who worked on their pieces at home during the pandemic will be coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Creations in Isolation by Canada’s Ballet Jörgen (CBJ) will be in Chilliwack on Oct. 10 with a mixed programme that will showcase excerpts from major classical ballets as well as new contemporary works. The show will have pieces from Romeo & Juliet, The Nutcracker and Anne of Green Gables.

“While we are very proud of the work we have done to deliver programming digitally for the past year we know it will never replace the experience of a live performance,” said CBJ’s artistic director Bengt Jörgen.

Inspired by the perseverance shown by CBJ’s dancers and choreographers in the face of lockdown, Creations in Isolation is a performance built on the dancers and choreographers working virtually from home. While the COVID-19 pandemic created many challenges, it also sparked a new artistic approach for those at CBJ, pushing them to bring their own creativity to the forefront and explore new ideas that they otherwise wouldn’t have considered.

“Working virtually with Canada’s Ballet Jörgen’s dancers was such an uplifting experience,” said resident CBJ choreographer Hanna Kiel. “It doesn’t matter if they are rehearsing in their living room or dance studio these artists are so positive and happy to be dancing. COVID gave us many challenges, especially in the dance world, but I feel in some ways it has raised our spirits higher and showed us how important it is to keep creating and dancing in this difficult time. I feel the dancers’ excitement in every rehearsal and this really inspired me to stay strong.”

Creations in Isolation is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

RELATED: Vibrant 2-in-1 fibre art show in Chilliwack inspired by monochromatic work and birds

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress