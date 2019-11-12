Craft Corner Kitchen hosting comedy night in Penticton

The restaurant serves up the laughs with Comedy on the Verge on Nov. 23.

The Okanagan Comedy Festival featured Canadian comedians from across the country over Aug 21 to 25. (Jordyn Thomson-Western News)

The Craft Corner is serving up the laughs with the return of Comedy on the Verge Nov. 23.

The show starts at 8 p.m., with Okanagan Comedy Festival favourite Caleb Campbell. A champion of the Comedy Bloodsport competition in Kelowna, Campbell’s tales and thoughts are sure to get you smiling.

Headliner Steve McGowan is new to the Okanagan stage, having performed across North America. He has also had appearances on Global TV and Slice.

The night is hosted by Andrew Verge, lead comedian with Comedy On The Verge, and recent feature with the Canada Comedy Jam comedy tour.

Craft Corner’s last turn hosting comedy was for the Laughs and Draughts night, which wrapped up Craft Beer Week on Oct. 26.

Tickets for the Nov. 23 show are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. Advance tickets available on Eventbrite.ca or at Craft Corner Kitchen. Seat reservations are available for ticket holders by contacting Craft Corner Kitchen.

