CPAC launches Cowichan Performing Arts Centre Online

The seats may be empty this month at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan due to COVID-19, but CPAC is looking to heat things up in the Valley entertainment scene nonetheless.

CPAC is launching Cowichan Performing Arts Centre Online to showcase the myriad creative talents that live and work in the Cowichan region. Starting last Friday, CPAC is posting selected submissions from the region’s musicians, dancers, actors, writers, and visual artists on a regular basis to spark joy for audiences in this unprecedented time of social distancing and isolation; and, to remind residents of the importance of the arts in challenging times. CPAC has also launched a call for online submissions on their website at cowichanpac.ca/submit, where anyone can share links to new performances or artworks. Selected uploads will then be posted on CPAC’s Facebook page (facebook.com/cowichanpac) and website.

“The arts have incredible value in fostering resilience and building a sense of community,” explains Kirsten Schrader, manager of the Arts and Culture Division at the Cowichan Valley Regional District and manager of CPAC. “While our theatre is currently closed and our live performances are postponed, we still believe that we have a duty to promote the arts, and program and share creative content in innovative ways during this unusual period of community isolation. CPAC Online represents an incredible opportunity for local creatives of any type to share their work with a public that is thirsting for connection, entertainment, joy, and community.”

Following curation by Schrader and her team, selected submissions will be highlighted on CPAC’s facebook page and website. All mediums and types of creative artists are invited to submit work that has not been previously broadcast or presented. All ages and skill levels are invited to apply and are asked to provide a short biography and photo of themselves along with their submissions.

For more information, visit cowichanpac.ca

Cowichan Valley Citizen