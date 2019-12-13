CP Holiday Train rolls through East Kootenay, Cranbrook Food Bank gets $10K donation

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which passes through Cranbrook as one of its 173 stops on its cross-Canada trip every two years, was in town on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Hundreds of people came out for the special Christmas event and were treated to musical performances from Terri Clark and Dallas Smith.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, which passes through Cranbrook as one of its 173 stops on its cross-Canada trip every two years, was in town on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Hundreds of people came out for the special Christmas event and were treated to musical performances from Terri Clark and Dallas Smith.

The Cranbrook Food Bank also had a table set up, providing hot chocolate and treats to the revellers and keeping them warm with bonfires. This is a special occasion for the Food Bank as well, as they receive a $10,000 donation from CPR.

“They’re [CPR] pretty good that way,” said Gerry Oviatt, Food Bank manager. “I’ve heard from many different sources that it’s been a great thing.”

At their table set up at the event, the Food Bank also collected donations totalling 1076 pounds of food and $1062 in cash. Then from Jaffray they collected a further 610 pounds of food, and are waiting to hear the total amount of cash.

“Between the Turkey Drive and the Holiday Train and all the other donations and stuff that are coming in, we have lots of people coming in right now and making donations too, so that’s really helping us out for Christmas and carry on into the new year,” Oviatt said.

The Food Bank is open every day next week, and will be busy doing their regular hampers on Monday, Wedneday and Friday as well as providing Christmas turkeys and hams on Tuesday and Thursday.

They’re also open on the 23 and the 30, but will be closed for the rest of Christmas week, and closed on Jan. 1 for New Years day, but open Jan. 3.

paul.rodgers@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter