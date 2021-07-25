Cox, Plankenhorn play Qualicum Beach at the Oceanside Folk/Roots Club

The promotional poster for the Oceanside Folk/Roots Club show on July 30, 2021, featuring Jeff Plankenhorn, left, and Doug Cox. (Submitted photo)

July brings warm nights and hot guitar pickers to Qualicum Beach.

Vancouver Island’s own Dobro guitar wizard, Doug Cox, and Texan guitar-slinger, Jeff Plankenhorn, will perform a rare duo formation on July 30 at 7 p.m. for the Oceanside Folk/Roots Club at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall.

In addition to being renowned for their roots guitar prowess, Cox and Plankenhorn are also well known singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentals.

With many albums and recording sessions under their belts, this meeting of north and south promises to be an entertaining evening of songs and hot licks.

For ticket information, call 403-608-7280, email micksherlock58@gmail.com, or visit the Oceanside Folk/Roots Club Facebook page.

