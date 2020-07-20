Cowichan’s Posey wins award for Outstanding Performance

Bryn Posey has won this year’s award for Outstanding Performance at the Cowichan Music Festival.

The Cowichan Symphony Society is congratulating Posey on her win of the 2019-2020 Peggy C. Boiston Award.

The Peggy C. Boiston Award from the Cowichan Symphony Society is awarded to a music student of any discipline, other than piano, who is continuing into post secondary music studies and who displays outstanding performance skills. This award is available annually but will only be awarded if a student shows truly exceptional skill and promise in furthering their musical studies; as such, winning the Peggy C. Boiston award is a testament to the skill and dedication of a musician at such a young age.

Posey, a Grade 12 student who recently graduated from Frances Kelsey, has studied Classical Vocal Performance under the tutelage of Kathy Lassche her entire life and most recently with Heidi Melton and Richard Epp at the University of British Columbia. Accompanied by Rykie Avenant, Posey performed in the Cowichan Valley Music Festival in February where she won first place in all categories she competed in. Not only does she excel as a vocal student, she is also active in her school and community as a tremendous advocate for social equality and justice. Recently Posey performed at a fundraiser for the Cowichan Performing Arts Council and led a local Walk for Water for the global WE Foundation.

Posey will be attending UBC’s Operatic Program as a full time student in the fall and you can find videos of her performing on YouTube.

“The Cowichan Symphony Society and the musical community in the Cowichan Valley congratulate Bryn and wish her all the best in her future musical endeavors,” said the society in a press release.

Photo: Cowichan Symphony Society Board Members Ian Kennedy and Alice Sinclair presenting the Peggy C. Boiston Away to Bryn Posey

Cowichan Valley Citizen