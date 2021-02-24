Cowichan Valley writer to headline next YakFest on March 1

Cowichan Valley writer Jennifer Manuel will heading the next YakFest, a B.C.-based monthly women’s event held online via Zoom.

The next event takes place Monday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Manuel’s first young adult novel, Open Secrets, is coming out in February 2021. Her debut novel, The Heaviness of Things That Float, won the 2017 Ethel Wilson Prize and was optioned for a television series. She has been a Western Magazine Finalist and CBC named her a Writer to Watch. She is the author of two children’s novels, Dressed to Play and Head to Head.

“We’re super excited to have Jennifer talking about her new book on YakFest,” said event founder Jacqueline Carmichael. “She is a wonderful writer and this book is so exciting. It’s considered YA (young adult) but I think anyone who understands the importance of Jennifer’s work could enjoy it.”

A copy of the book will be one of the door prizes for the evening.

Other guests on March 1 include Nanaimo writer Judy Millar, Catherine Bruhwiler of Tofino, retired hospital administrator Ellen Everard, author Roslyn Franken, Stephanie Chance of Texas, poet Shameeka Hope, artist Coranne Creswell and editor Jan Vert Meeks.

The special guest host for March is Vicki McLeod of Parksville. McLeod is the author of four books, including You and the Internet of Things, and #Untrending: A Field Guide to Social Media. She is a TEDx speaker, coach, presenter, consultant and an award-winning writer and entrepreneur.

YakFest welcomes women from anywhere to register online and join via Zoom for free. Held monthly on the first Monday of the month, YakFest puts together special guest panelists, Laughter Yoga, door prizes and a moment to celebrate the week’s achievements, even if that’s just getting a decent night’s sleep.

Everyone who joins will be eligible for the door prizes, and for a single quarterly grand prize drawing.

Participants can go to YakFest.ca for the link to sign up.

