Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery sharing wealth of online art

The Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery is offering tours of some of their favourite online art. (screenshot)

The Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery has some tours in the works that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

As federal, provincial and local authorities advise people to stay at home as much as possible to try to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jock Hildebrand, president of the Cowichan Valley Public Art Gallery, came up with an idea stemming from his 42 years of being an artist.

He enjoys touring art galleries online, but says the experience is marred by the fact that sometimes searching out galleries to view can be a time consuming process — especially finding the really good ones. And unless you know specific artists to type into your search terms, you can easily miss out on some great finds.

As the CVPAG’s mission statement is to bring great art from outside and inside to the Cowichan community, it seemed a natural fit to share the wealth of art available online.

“The concept was that we would do that finding for people,” Hildebrand said.

So, during the COVID-19 period the CVPAG page will feature new artists and galleries every two weeks, curated by the public art gallery directors, who will add their thoughts about the galleries they are recommending — directors’ favourites, if you will.

“When I went through art school Henry Moore was just my all time favourite, I dreamt about the guy, and not a lot of people, certainly in the Valley, have had access to his art. So I thought that I could introduce our readers and we followers to check him out,” said Hildebrand. “We have found many excellent virtual exhibitions, some with historical figures who are considered among the ‘greats’.”

The CVPAG put up four exhibitions last year, but at this point, a schedule for this year is up in the air.

“At this point, nobody knows,” he said.

Find the Virtual Gallery Page at https://cvpublicartgallery.ca/online-galleries/

If you wish to be notified with a reminder in advance, join the project as a member. You can email info@cvpublicartgallery.ca

The CVPAG’s ultimate aim is to build a $35 million public art gallery in the Cowichan Valley.

Cowichan Valley Citizen