Cowichan Valley Fine Arts Show goes multimedia for 2021

The show, which runs from May 1-22 will be available both in person and online.

The CVAC Fine Arts Show is always something to see and 2021 promises to be no different, as they adopt a fully multimedia approach. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley spring Fine Arts Show is going full multimedia this year.

“Not only will the show be hung in the galleries, but the works will be easily scrollable and viewable on our website,” CVAC managing director Susan Down said in a press release for the show. “Artists have contributed their personal videos as well, turning the viewer experience into an online studio tour.

It is the largest open show on Vancouver Island, featuring work by emerging and renowned artists including painting and sculpture, jewelry design, furniture, photography and a video installation.”

The hybrid format seems to be a popular one already among the artists, as the show has attracted 20 per cent more entries than last year. There will be 115 works on display from Cowichan artists, and also artists from Victoria, Vancouver and the Gulf Islands.

“This is the show everyone looks up to every year, a joyous celebration of talent, craftsmanship and community,” said CVAC president, Janet Magdanz.

The fine arts show accepts art from established and emerging artists, indeed, anyone who submits a work will be included. On May 1, at 2 p.m., don’t miss the virtual opening and announcement of awards.

Honours will be given out in categories of Best in Show, Awards of Excellence and Honourable Mentions. During the exhibit the public can vote for the People’s Choice Award both online and in person at the gallery, which is located at 2687 James St. in the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan.

For online viewing, see https://cowichanvalleyartscouncil.ca/

