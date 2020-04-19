Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival cancelled for 2020

Inasmuch as you can pull the plug on an acoustic music event, organizers have had to do so with the 2020 Cowichan Valley Bluegrass Festival.

The festival was originally scheduled for June 19-21.

Refunds will be issued automatically through Brown Paper Tickets. Anyone who does not receive their refund by the end of April should email refunds@brownpapertickets.com.

“We thank all of our patrons, sponsors and volunteers for their patience and support through these challenging times,” festival organizers said. “Please stay safe and heed the advice of public health officials, and consider purchasing a CD or merchandise directly from our roster of fabulous artists.

“We look forward to joining you around the campfire in 2021 to share some music and enjoying the best of bluegrass and old-time music at our next festival.”

