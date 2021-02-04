Cowichan Performing Arts Centre helping performers reach online audiences

Cabin Fever recorded a performance at Duncan United Church which was available for free streaming from the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre website, using CPAC’s new professional live streaming equipment. (Ashley Foot photo)

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre has invested in live streaming video equipment in order to continue bringing a diverse mix of arts and culture programming to the Cowichan region through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though our theatre was dark, we knew that the thirst for great cultural experiences hadn’t disappeared,” said CPAC manager Kirsten Schrader, who is also the manager of the CVRD Arts and Culture Division. “I am deeply thankful that our team of innovative staff was able to pivot quickly and utilize a whole new set of skills to take on the challenges that online video streaming presents.

“Our live-streamed events have been going really well. We’ve filmed 10 Sunday services and a special Christmas Eve event for Duncan United Church; in July, we streamed a full day outside for the Islands Folk Festival at Providence Farm; and worked with the Cowichan Symphony Society and Victoria Baroque to present a streaming and socially distanced version of the Messiah. Our technical team has proven itself to be incredibly adept at dealing with the technical challenges of live streaming in different locations.”

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre’s live streaming equipment is available for rent by local groups and organizations and includes the technical staff required and a wide array of distribution and marketing services to help organizations present a professional, high-quality live stream. A recent live-streamed concert of local band Cabin Fever, which was produced and presented by CPAC, had an unprecedented 10,000 views and helped the band find an all-new audience.

“Live streaming is an incredible way for local organizations to connect with and find new audiences in today’s challenging world,” continues Schrader. “While you may think that presenting your content on Zoom or Youtube is easily done at home, the difference between using professional cameras and sound operated by trained technicians is enormous and will lead to delighted audiences and increased engagement.”

CPAC uses remote-controlled 360 degree cameras that allow the team to get up close to the artists without compromising COVID-19 safety measures. A full complement of professional sound equipment is also used to offer crystal clear audio for audiences at home.

You can watch examples of CPAC’s live streaming, view details on the equipment used, and find out how your event can be streamed by going to bit.ly/cpaclivestreaming

Other concerts can be streamed online at cowichanpac.ca and on CPAC’s Facebook, Youtube, and Vimeo pages. Interested groups or individuals should contact Schrader by email at kirsten.schrader@cvrd.bc.ca

Cowichan Valley Citizen