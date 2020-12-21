Cowichan pantomime production postponed until late January

The main players in the upcoming pantomime ‘Snow White and the 5 Dwarfs’ will be Sam Mellemstrand as The Prince, Sierrah Borjeau as Snow White, Bill Levity as The King, Alex Gallacher as The Evil Queen and Grant Mellemstrand as The Mirror. (Submitted)

The Snow White and the 5 Dwarfs – COVID Edition pantomime that was to be held at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in late December has been postponed for a month due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Cowichan Musical Society, Shawnigan Players and Mercury Players had teamed up to bring Cowichan a traditional Christmas pantomime, with all the crazy fun and laughs that go along with it, with performances at the arts centre at the end of December.

Organizers had planned to limit the audience to 50 members in the large centre to meet safety protocols, but health officials recently tightened up the protocols again, causing organizers to postpone the show until late January.

Irwin Killam, president of the Cowichan Musical Society, who is co-directing the show with Anna Roberts, said it’s expected that new and updated regulations and protocols will be announced on Jan. 9, and she’s hopeful that the show can go on after that.

“The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre can hold more than 700 people and the ceilings are high so social distancing for a small group of people in there is easy,” she said.

“Health authorities have currently designated theatres as ‘gathering places’ and won’t let them open, but we consider the arts centre as one of the safest venues we have in the region.”

Killam said even though the actors in Snow White and the 5 Dwarfs can’t even rehearse together under the current protocols, they are ready to take to the stage when the green light is given for the show to proceed.

“The pandemic is hitting the arts community pretty hard,” she said.

“We all want this show to go on.”

Killam said everyone who previously had purchased tickets for the pantomime should have received a phone call from the theatre to pick new show times.

“Tickets are now back on sale and they make wonderful Christmas presents,” she said.

“If we do have to cancel the show, the theatre will refund your ticket with a small processing fee they have to charge.”

Filling out the main cast of Snow White and the 5 Dwarfs are some Cowichan Valley favourites, with Sam Mellemstrand as The Prince, Sierrah Borjeau as Snow White, Bill Levity as The King, Alex Gallacher as The Evil Queen and Grant Mellemstrand as The Mirror.

Due to the limited number of seats, ticket prices are $25 for everyone for the show, even if you are bringing a baby in arms.

The show times are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 29, with shows at 5:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m., Jan. 30 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., and on Jan. 31 at noon and 2:30 p.m.

Call 250-746-2722 to reserve tickets.

