Cowichan Naturalists present: flukes, fins and blows: whale ID 101

The Cowichan Valley Naturalists Society is all about whales next week.

And dolphins and porpoises. In a presentation scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 on Zoom, Aaron Purdy of Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Research “will discuss these common cetaceans and the threats they face, and how Ocean Wise helps to mitigate these threats through research and conservation.

“He will also describe how you can become a citizen scientist by acting as an observer for the BC Cetacean Sightings Network while out on your next coastal adventure,” says a press release for the presentation. “After this talk, you will have all the tools you need to jump in and do your part to protect B.C.’s cetaceans!”

Purdy joined the Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Research team in 2019. He is the Outreach and Education Lead for the Southern Vancouver Island Cetacean Research Initiative.

For the Zoom link, email cvns@naturecowichan.net.

Cowichan Valley Citizen