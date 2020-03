The Cowichan Music Festival wrapped up for another year on Monday night with the second of its Highlights concerts, featuring some of the best of the best performers from the 2020 festival.

A big crowd turned out at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre to enjoy the diverse program, which included everything from solo dance numbers to musical theatre, voice and violin.

Some of the festival winners will now go on to compete in the provincial event this spring.

Cowichan Valley Citizen