Cowichan Bay Pub gearing up for second comedy night

Brendan Washbern is promoting the Bay Pub’s next comedy night, this one on Feb. 9. He joins five others to bring the laughs in Cowichan Bay. (Submitted photo)

Cowichan Bay’s Bay Pub has a new regular event and so far it’s been a success.

Comedy night at the pub kicked off for the first time on Jan. 19 and featured Brendan Washbern, Ty Lemon, Andrew Mack, Rob Webber, Jayden Worth and Malcolm Wright.

“We’re doing a comedy show with some other comedians from around the island,” explained Washbern, a Cowichan Bay local. “We’re trying to get it done once a month.”

The next night is Feb. 9 and will again feature Washbern and Worth, this time along with Mike Sauve, Malcolm Wright, Darrell Shaw, and Scott Goglin.

The level of experience varies.

“Those other guys have been doing it for years. This is only my third month. I didn’t like my other jobs,” he quipped.

His humor is described as “everything really. It’s targeted to the bar audience.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. and should last just over an hour with all six comics doing between 10 and 20 minute sets.

“We’re trying to gain a bit of publicity as there’s not much in terms of comedy around the bay,” Washbern explained. “I could even light myself on fire for a cool picture, I’ve been practicing.”

The fun begins at 7 p.m.

Staff at the pub suggest making a reservation to guarantee your seat. The number is 250-748-2330.

