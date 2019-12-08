Cowboy Christmas brings classic Dickens tale with a cowboy twist to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Ebenezer Scrooge meets the Wild West in a Christmas Carol story like no other on Dec. 19 in Chilliwack

What do you get when you cross the Wild West with Ebeneezer Scrooge?

You get A Cowboy Christmas and an unforgettable evening like no other.

On Dec. 19, Rob Dinwoodie and his western band Open Range portray the classic Dickens fable, but with their own unique cowboy twist in A Cowboy Christmas.

“A Cowboy Christmas is a mix of traditional cowboy style music, cowboy poetry and drama,” says producer and cowboy singer Rob Dinwoodie. “We’re going to take people back to the late 1800s and that’s where the drama of the show comes in. What’s intriguing is that the events are taking place at the same time Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol has come out. So Jeb, our main character, is reading this newly released book and his life in British Columbia is changed by it.”

Jeb, a calloused old cowboy spending Christmas eve at a line shack on the range has his life transformed over the course of the evening through a series events. Becoming a kinder, gentler man, Jeb’s adventure is paired with humorous cowboy poetry and stories of Christmas past from historian, author and cowboy poet Ken Mather. He will provide historical narration through the evening while Dinwoodie and his band Open Range will play a mix of traditional and original tunes that they have tastefully arranged to compliment the fun story being told.

“We are excited to perform this show,” Dinwoodie said. “It’s important at Christmas time to reflect on what kind of people we need to be in this world we live in. This show is sure to bring back memories of Christmas past and make new ones that will last a lifetime.”

“It’s a really fun packed show, and the music is traditional and original. Everything just flows into each other. I’ll guaranteed everyone will enjoy it, whether you’re five or 95, the whole family will love it,” Dinwoodie said.

A Cowboy Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 19 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

RELATED: Here’s our list of all things Christmassy around Chilliwack

@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.